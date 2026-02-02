Lloyd's Register Issues Industry-First Guidance on Onboard Hydrogen Generation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lloyd's Register reports an increasing interest among shipowners, shipyards, and technology developers in technologies that can produce hydrogen onboard. File Image / Pixabay

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has published the maritime industry’s first dedicated guidance notes for onboard hydrogen generation, supporting the integration of technologies capable of producing hydrogen onboard.

The guidance notes come in response to rising interest from shipowners, shipyards and technology developers towards the technology, LR said in an email statement on Monday.

It will provide long-awaited regulatory clarity for the design, installation and integration of hydrogen generators on ships.

According to LR, onboard hydrogen generation can help overcome challenges linked to hydrogen storage and supply by enabling vessels to produce fuel as needed, while positioning projects for future emissions compliance.

“By producing hydrogen directly on board, shipowners can avoid the need for space-demanding and complex compressed or liquefied hydrogen storage systems and eliminate dependence on the future development of widespread hydrogen supply chains and bunkering infrastructure,” it said.

The use of hydrogen as a marine fuel remains at an early stage, with technologies still under development to enable wider adoption in shipping.

Shipping firms such as Samskip have ordered ships capable of running on fuel cells powered by hydrogen.

The guidance notes are available via the LR website here.