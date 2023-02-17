BUNKER PRICES: G20-MGO Index Drops to 11-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have fallen overall this month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Thursday, with global MGO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost a year.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3.50/mt to $672/mt on Thursday, reaching the lowest point since February 7. The G20-HSFO Index rallied by $2.50/mt to $458/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $12/mt to $945/mt, the lowest level since March 2022.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.24bl to $85.14/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices fell by $1/mt to $653/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $2.50/mt to $594.50mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $1/mt to $644.50/mt and at Houston they rose by $1/mt to $628.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $1.23/bl at $83.91/bl as of 9:38 AM in London. In metric tonner terms that would amount to a $9.26/mt drop in bunker prices.