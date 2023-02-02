BUNKER JOBS: Integr8 Seeks Trainee Bunker Traders Worldwide

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The traineeship could be in any of 12 international Integr8 offices. Image Credit: Integr8 Fuels

Bunker trading firm Integr8 Fuels is seeking to hire trainee bunker traders in a range of its global offices.

The firm is seeking candidates for a three-month traineeship in one of 12 international offices, it said in a job advertisement on its website. Candidates should have experience in the shipping or commodity industries and the ability to work in a fast-paced sales environment.

The locations covered by the programme are Houston, Orlando, New York, London, Oslo, Hamburg, Athens, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Shanghai and Tokyo.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Understand the information sharing between Agent, Supplier, Customer and Surveyors

Assist in managing internal and external web portals to keep the status of live operations up to date

Assist various operations desks and perform physical bunker deliveries

Assist the Claims department and escalate incidents to the responsible trader

Gain an overview about vessel operations and voyage planning

Gain understanding of variables affecting TCE of vessels

Develop stakeholder management skills and learn how to communicate with vessel masters, shipping agents, port captains, charterers, surveyors, etc

Conduct market research to identify and contact prospective new/potential customers

Market Integr8 and its products to customers

Increase the customer engagement and build your own customer portfolio

Learn about bunker contract terms (GTCs, bunker specifications, claims and liabilities)

Understand the process chain of dispute resolution and mitigating measures

Grow market knowledge and understanding to perfect your pitch and customer communications

Undergo compliance training

Business development

Develop a healthy sales pipeline

Develop your personal approach to sales and trading

For more information, click here.