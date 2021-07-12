Longchamp to Ship 50% of Containers on Wind-Powered NEOLINE Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The service is set to start in 2024. Image Credit: NEOLINE

Fashion company Longchamp is set to send at least 50% of its France-US container shipments on board shipping company NEOLINE's wind-powered vessels.

Longchamp has committed to the 50% target in a 'first test phase' once the service starts in the first half of 2024, and will look to increase its NEOLINE shipments after that, it said in an emailed statement on Monday. The shipments will be sent from Montoire de Bretagne to Baltimore.

NEOLINE is set to operate 136 m cargo ships with 4,200 m3 of sails at a commercial speed of 11 knots when the service starts.

"This agreement with a prestigious local player will also allow them to load in a port closer to their production sites," Jean Zanuttini, president of NEOLINE, said in the statement.

"In addition, it reinforces the vocation of our ship to be an ambassador of the best French know-how.

"More broadly, I am delighted with the keen interest aroused by our maritime transport service among shippers, and today by the Maison Longchamp, because it demonstrates that the time has come for a change towards more environmentally friendly practices.

"In addition to this first pilot line, it is up to us to work together to achieve the ambition of deploying industrial maritime transport on a larger scale in the medium term."