Ammonia is 'Ideal' for Ferries: DFDS

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project will be based in Esbjerg, Denmark. Image Credit: DFDS

Green ammonia could be an 'ideal' alternative fuel for the ferry industry, according to DFDS.

The company has joined the Power-to-Ammonia project seeking to develop a green ammonia production facility in Denmark. The project will aim for 50,000 mt/year of ammonia production powered by offshore wind farms for use both as bunker fuel and fertiliser.

"This new project is complementary to alternative fossils projects that we are already engaged in and adds green ammonia to our pipeline of alternative fossils including green hydrogen, green methanol and MASH biofuel," the company said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

"Green ammonia is an ideal replacement for fuel oil used on ferries because it is produced by a 100% renewable and carbon-free process.

"It can be burnt in a solid oxide fuel cell with only water and nitrogen as a by-product."