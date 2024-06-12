Orange Marine Rolls Out Opsealog Fleet Digitalisation Service After Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company conducted a three-month trial of Opsealog's Marinsights and Streamlog tools on the Pierre de Fermat last year. Image Credit: Orange Marine

French cable laying and repair operations firm Orange Marine has rolled out fleet digitalisation services from Opsealog to more of its ships after an initial trial.

The company conducted a three-month trial of Opsealog's Marinsights and Streamlog tools on the Pierre de Fermat last year, and has now extended the deal to cover three more of its ships, Opsealog said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The firm is using the tools to implement monthly reports on operational profiles, automated tracking of emissions and precise documentation of vessel activity.

"Our collaboration with Opsealog has been instrumental in modernizing our reporting processes and preparing us for future environmental regulations," Hugo Plantet, quality, safety and environment director at Orange Marine, said in the statement.

"The tailored solutions and innovative features developed through this partnership have significantly enhanced our operational monitoring, with the aim of managing our environmental footprint."