Unni Einemo to Resign as IBIA Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Einemo first joined IBIA's staff in April 2016. Image Credit: IBIA

Unni Einemo is set to step down as the director and IMO representative of bunker industry body IBIA.

Einemo will continue to work for IBIA over her notice period before taking on a new role in August, the organisation said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"Working with IBIA has been an incredible experience, collaborating with a talented team, including my colleagues in the IBIA Secretariat, Board members, and IBIA's dedicated and engaged members," Einemo said in the statement.

"I am proud of everything we have achieved together.

"I have complete confidence in the Association's continued success and growth after my departure in August when I will be taking up an exciting new role in the private sector."

Einemo first joined IBIA's staff in April 2016 as IMO representative and media and communications manager, before being made director in September 2018. She had earlier taken a seat on IBIA's board in 2014.

Before her move to IBIA, Einemo had been managing editor of marine fuels publication Bunkerworld.

"Unni has been an invaluable member of the IBIA team, making significant contributions throughout her tenure," Tim Cosulich, chairman of IBIA, said in the statement.

"Her advocacy work for our members and IBIA at the IMO, active involvement in working groups, and representation of the bunker industry on a global stage have solidified our association as a leading voice in the industry.

"We extend our gratitude to Unni for her expertise and passion, which has helped shape the organisation, advanced the interests of members, and will leave a strong legacy.

"We express our appreciation for her contribution to IBIA and the industry, and we wish her all the best in her next professional endeavour, confident in her future success."