LNG-Fuelled Tanker Navigates Northern Sea Route

Korolev Prospect. Image credit/Sovcomflot.

A crude oil tanker using liquified natural gas as bunker fuel has made its first commerical voyage along the Northern Sea Route.

As the reach of polar ice recedes, more ships are able to traverse the Arctic region which offers operators savings over established sea lanes as fewer days are required to complete the trip.

The Korolev Prospect aframax is operated by Russian energy shipping company Sovcomflot which has another five such LNG-fuelled tankers.

"The data accumulated from operating these tankers shows that using LNG as a primary fuel achieves a 30% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions compared with similar vessels powered by traditional heavy fuel," the company said.

Sovcomflot is no beginner when it comes to Arctic sailing as its ships have been operating there for over a decade.

"During this period, the company has accumulated unique experience operating advanced marine equipment in harsh environment of high latitudes, as well as developing and introducing logistics support solutions for large-scale energy projects in the Russian Arctic," according to the company.