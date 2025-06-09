Turkish Bunker Association Hails Country's Largest-Ever Marine Fuels Event

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The event was held at the Çırağan Palace on May 26-27. Image Credit: Kempinski Hotels

The Turkish Bunker Association has said last month's Istanbul Bunker Conference was the largest marine fuels event ever held in Turkey.

The event saw 285 bunker-industry stakeholders from 146 different companies attend, Mustafa Muhtaroğlu, chairman of the Turkish Bunker Association, told Ship & Bunker.

"The main topic was, of course, the Med ECA," Muhtaroğlu said.

"New fuels and their technical analyses also took attention.

"The most charming part was great social events, including a gala dinner by Socar Marine at Cırağan Palace, a Bosphorus boat trip by Asmira Group and the second day's dinner by Petrol Ofisi at a unique location, the Rahmi M Koc museum."

The event was held at Çırağan Palace on May 26-27, and included speakers from organisations including IBIA, Moeve, Dan-Bunkering, Peninsula and XO Shipping.