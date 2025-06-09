Turkish Bunker Association Hails Country's Largest-Ever Marine Fuels Event

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday June 9, 2025

The Turkish Bunker Association has said last month's Istanbul Bunker Conference was the largest marine fuels event ever held in Turkey.

The event saw 285 bunker-industry stakeholders from 146 different companies attend, Mustafa Muhtaroğlu, chairman of the Turkish Bunker Association, told Ship & Bunker.

"The main topic was, of course, the Med ECA," Muhtaroğlu said.

"New fuels and their technical analyses also took attention.

"The most charming part was great social events, including a gala dinner by Socar Marine at Cırağan Palace, a Bosphorus boat trip by Asmira Group and the second day's dinner by Petrol Ofisi at a unique location, the Rahmi M Koc museum."

The event was held at Çırağan Palace on May 26-27, and included speakers from organisations including IBIA, Moeve, Dan-Bunkering, Peninsula and XO Shipping.

