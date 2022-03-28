BUNKER JOBS: Liberty Marine Fuels Seeks Bunker Broker in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join the firm's office in Aalborg, Denmark. Image Credit: Liberty Marine Fuels

Marine fuel brokerage Liberty Marine Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker broker for its office in Aalborg, Denmark.

The firm is looking for candidates with experience in the shipping, maritime or oil industries as well as sales experience, it said in a job advertisement on its website last week.

"Your primary role will be cold canvassing and searching for new clients," the company said in the advertisement.

"Day-to-day brokering focusing on sales and purchase of bunker fuel on behalf of the company's existing clients will also be a part of your responsibility."

The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:

Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of clients

Cold canvassing

Ensure optimal client satisfaction and trust by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice/bunker solutions

For more information, click here.