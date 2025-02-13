MAN Energy Solutions Clinches LNG Engine Orders from Korean Shipyard

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The German engine manufacturer has won orders for four dual-fuel LNG engines from Hanwha Ocean. Image Credit: Hanwha Ocean

MAN Energy Solutions will supply four dual-fuel LNG engines to South Korea's Hanwha Ocean for use in constructing two 174,000 m3 LNG carriers.

So far, more than 890 MAN Energy Solutions gas engines have been ordered or are in operation, including 110 for LNG carriers, MAN Energy Solutions said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Hanwha Ocean is constructing the vessels for an undisclosed shipowner, with the contract including an option for two additional ships.

These vessels will feature dual-fuel engines capable of operating on both LNG and conventional marine fuels..

Additionally, the engines can run on bio-LNG, which is a cleaner alternative to fossil LNG.

"It's very satisfying to see our ME-GI engine orders also pick up momentum within the important LNG carrier segment," Bjarne Foldager, head of two-stroke business at MAN Energy Solutions, said in the statement.