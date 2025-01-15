World Fuel Services Hires Marine Business Development and Energy Transition Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kimberly Westmoreland has taken on the role of marine business development and energy transition director at World Fuel Services as of this month. Image Credit: Kimberly Westmoreland / LinkedIn

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services has hired a director for marine business development and energy transition.

Kimberly Westmoreland has taken on the role of marine business development and energy transition director at World Fuel Services as of this month, she said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

"[I'm] looking forward to driving innovation and supporting the maritime industry's journey toward a more sustainable future," Westmoreland said.

She had previously served as managing director for the Americas at FincoEnergies from October 2023 to this month.

Before that she had worked for GoodNRG Group from March to October 2023, for Parkland USA from 2022 to 2023 and for Royal Caribbean Cruises from 2011 to 2022.

World Fuel Services is the world's second-largest seller of bunker fuels after Bunker Holding, with 16.8 million mt in sales in 2023.