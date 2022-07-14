Jesper Rosenkrans of TotalEnergies Moves on From Marine Fuels Role

Rosenkrans was re-elected to the board of bunker industry body IBIA in April. Image Credit: IBIA

Jesper Rosenkrans, global commercial director for marine fuels at French energy company TotalEnergies, is moving on from that role to a new job away from the bunker industry.

Rosenkrans served his last day in his previous role this week, and in early August will become the company's managing director and country chair in Poland, he said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday. Rosenkrans had been involved with developing the country's marine fuel business since 2018.

Earlier in his career Rosenkrans was the European trading desk lead at Maersk Oil Trading, the bunker supply arm of container shipping company AP Moller-Maersk.

Rosenkrans was re-elected to the board of bunker industry body IBIA in April.

"The last three years have been tremendously rewarding, as we have accelerated our energy transition," he said on Wednesday.

"We have moved our conventional business from high-sulphur to low-sulphur in response to the IMO-2020 transition, we successfully started operations of two LNG bunkering vessels in ARA and Marseilles, we have a number of successful biofuels deliveries under our belt in Singapore, and our teams, strategy – and even our name/logo – are fully mobilized to decarbonize shipping now and in the years to come."