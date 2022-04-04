New IBIA Board Starts Work

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Timothy Cosulich has taken over as IBIA chair. Image Credit: IBIA

The new board of bunker industry body IBIA, elected earlier this year, has started work as of this month.

The new board, with Timothy Cosulich taking over from Henrik Zederkof as chair, officially started work on April 1, IBIA said in an emailed statement on Monday. The new board was elected by IBIA members earlier this year, with the results announced at the annual IBIA dinner in February.

The new board is as follows:

Chair: Timothy Cosulich, Fratelli Cosulich, Singapore

Vice-Chair: Constantinos Capetanakis, Starbulk, Greece

Hon Treasurer: Adrian Tolson, Blue Insight, USA

Peter Beekhuis, Maersk Oil Trading, Singapore

Eugenia Benavides, Terpel, Colombia

Rahul Choudhuri of VPS, Singapore

Paul Maclons of AMSOL, South Africa

Mustafa Muhtaroglu, Energy Petrol, Turkey

Jesper Rosenkrans, Total Marine Fuels Pte Ltd, Singapore

Valeria Sessa, Reseaworld, Italy

J. Stephen Simms, Simms Showers LLP, USA

Anna Stefanou, PMG Holding, UK

Nicolas Vukelja, Terramar, Panama

As well as Zederkof stepping down, industry veteran Nigel Draffin has also stepped down as treasurer, being replaced by BLUE Insight's Adrian Tolson.

"We will miss Henrik and Nigel who have been very active and driven board members," Unni Einemo, director of IBIA, said in the statement.

"We are very grateful to both and hope they will remain active members of the Association in other ways, such as in our working groups.

"We have a great team in place for the year ahead, and I am confident the new board composition will continue to serve the interest of our members and build IBIA's positive impact in the industry."

IBIA is holding its annual convention as an in-person event this year for the first time since 2019. For more information and to register, click here.