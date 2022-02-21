PMG's Anna Stefanou, Reseaworld's Valeria Sessa Join IBIA Board

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tim Cosulich of Fratelli Cosulich will be IBIA's new chairman from April. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich

Anna Stefanou of PMG Holding and Valeria Sessa of Reseaworld are set to be the latest newcomers to bunker industry body IBIA's board.

Stefanou and Sessa won three-year terms serving on the board from April 1 in this year's election, IBIA said in a statement on its website on Monday. Tim Cosulich of Fratelli Cosulich and Eugenia Benavides of Terpel were re-elected for second terms.

Cosulich has also taken over as board chairman from the outgoing Henrik Zederkof. Constantinos Capetanakis of Starbulk was elected as vice-chair, while Adrian Tolson of BLUE Insight was made treasurer.

"I was so pleased to see the high number, calibre and variety of candidates in the IBIA board elections both this year and last year; a testament to IBIA's growing stature and relevance," Unni Einemo, director of IBIA, said in the statement.

"It is refreshing to see more women join the board, increasing the number from one at present, to three."

The new IBIA board as of April 1 will be as follows:

Chair: Timothy Cosulich, Fratelli Cosulich, Singapore

Vice-Chair: Constantinos Capetanakis, Starbulk, Greece

Hon Treasurer: Adrian Tolson, Blue Insight, USA

Peter Beekhuis, Maersk Oil Trading, Singapore

Eugenia Benavides, Terpel, Colombia

Rahul Choudhuri of VPS, Singapore

Paul Maclons of AMSOL, South Africa

Mustafa Muhtaroglu, Energy Petrol, Turkey

Jesper Rosenkrans, Total Marine Fuels Pte Ltd, Singapore

Valeria Sessa, Reseaworld, Italy

J. Stephen Simms, Simms Showers LLP, USA

Anna Stefanou, PMG Holding, UK

Nicolas Vukelja, Terramar, Panama