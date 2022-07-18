Dan-Bunkering Launches Marine Fuels CO2 Calculator

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tool is available for free on the company's website. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has launched a new tool showing the CO2 emissions from marine fuels.

The firm's online CO2 calculator provides emissions estimates for fuel oil, MDO and LNG based on the bunker volume in metric tonnes and cubic metres and its density, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The calculation is based on the estimated carbon conversion factors included in the EU's Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1927 of November 4, 2016.

"Via our calculator you can see how much CO2 your fuel emits," the company said.

"If you want sparring on how you can actually reduce your C02 emissions today, our experts in sustainable fuels will be happy to assist."

For more details and to use the calculator, click here.