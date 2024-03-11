Fuelink Launches Bunker Data Management Platform

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new platform will provide fuelling strategy forecasting, bunker price comparisons and an EU-ETS compliance service. Image Credit: Fuelink

Maritime technology firm Fuelink has launched a new bunker data management and fuel supply optimisation platform.

The new platform will provide fuelling strategy forecasting, bunker price comparisons and an EU-ETS compliance service, Fuelink said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The system combines AIS data with AI-driven software to help shipping companies taking decisions on where and when to bunker.

"The shipping industry requires a digital bunker data management system developed by bunkering and ship operations professionals that gives full visibility and enables better decisions in optimising the bunker value chain," Konstantin Bronetskyi, general manager of Fuelink, said in the statement.

"We understand that uncertainty costs money and fragmented information sitting in various systems takes time to manually collate and analyse.

"This has been the status quo in the global marine fuel supply industry.

"Now, we have developed the Fuelink platform to bring together real time data, allowing machine learning to simulate fuel cost scenarios, create automated reporting and alerts, measure bunkering performance, and support GHG emissions management."