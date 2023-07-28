VPS Carries Out Quantity Survey on Singapore's First Methanol Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: VPS

Testing firm VPS carried out the quantity survey on Singapore's first methanol bunkering operation this week.

The firm was appointed by AP Moller-Maersk and Hong Lam Marine to oversee the bunkering of Maersk's new methanol-fuelled feeder vessel in Singapore on July 27, it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

As well as carrying out a quantity survey, the firm also took samples of the fuel to one of its laboratories for quality testing.

The firm has developed facilities over the past 12 months to provide a testing service for methanol as a marine fuel.

The Maersk vessel is on its way from its shipyard in Ulsan to a naming ceremony in Copenhagen in September. On the way the vessel will stop off at Port Said, where VPS will take a similar role overseeing another delivery of methanol bunkers, and again at Rotterdam towards the end of August.

"For VPS to have been involved in such a high-profile and historic event here in Singapore, has been a privilege," Rahul Choudhuri, managing director for VPS in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, said in the statement.

"Maersk and Hong Lam have taken a major step forward in shipping's drive towards decarbonisation, along with the support of the MPA, and we are proud to have played our part today and in the future."