Bunker Industry Pays Tribute as 'Bigger than Life' George E. LeVasser Passes

by Ship & Bunker News Team

George E. LeVasser. Image Credit: Tropic Oil Company

Bunker industry participants have been paying their respects following the passing Friday of George E. LeVasser, former CEO and owner of Tropic Oil Company.

LeVasser was a prominent figure in the bunker industry for over 50 years.

James Stapleton, Tropic Oil's former Director, Marine Sales, was among the many paying their respects.

"He was incredibly proud to be part of the bunker industry," Stapleton told Ship & Bunker.

"George was a 'bigger than life' individual whose dynamic personality was only matched only by his love for people and his desire to make a positive impact on the lives around him. George's motto of 'Make the Customer Love You' takes us back to a time in the bunker industry where customer service and personal relationships where the differentiator between suppliers.

"George's commitment to honest and transparent bunker deliveries combined with his desire to provide the highest level of service possible drove Tropic to be recognized as the premier South Florida bunker supplier with an international reputation for getting the job done with integrity and an intense focus on satisfying the customer.

"George was a loving father, husband, friend, angler, card player, orator, entertainer and businessman who played hard, loved hard and lived well. His personal impact around those he cared for will be felt for generations to come.

"He was incredibly generous and he shared the fruits of his life in a sincere and honest way that often exceeded any rational expectations. George leaves behind an incredible legacy and our industry has lost a legend."

Founded in 1952, Tropic Oil Company was owned and operated by the original family until its acquisition by Parkland Fuel Corporation in 2019.