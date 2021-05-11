MSC Charters New LNG-Fuelled Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MSC could soon be one of the largest buyers of LNG bunkers. File Image / Pixabay

Container line MSC has given a further boost to the LNG bunker industry with a large new gas-powered ship order.

The firm has agreed to charter 11 new 15,300 TEU container ships from Eastern Pacific Shipping, Lloyd's List reported on Monday.

The order will cement container shipping's position as the largest segment so far stepping into LNG bunkering as the industry seeks ways of cutting its carbon emissions. CMA CGM has been the biggest proponent so far, with its new series of giant boxships taking up a significant share of the niche global LNG bunker market.

MSC has also taken on some other alternative fuels, using biofuels in shipments out of Rotterdam and expressing interest in hydrogen-based solutions in the longer term.