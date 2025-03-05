World News
BUNKER JOBS: Shipergy Seeks Marine Energy Trader
Wednesday March 5, 2025
Bunker procurement and trading firm Shipergy is seeking to hire a marine energy trader at a variety of worldwide locations.
The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in bunker trading, procurement or a related role, it said in a job advertisement on Tuesday.
The role could be based in Shipergy offices in Singapore, Dubai, Athens or London, or alternatively be on a fully-remote basis from any location worldwide.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Develop and maintain strong relationships with shipowners, charterers, operators, and fuel suppliers worldwide.
- Identify and execute trading opportunities in the global marine fuels market.
- Manage the end-to-end fuel procurement and sales process, ensuring competitive pricing and operational excellence.
- Leverage Shipergy's proprietary technology and digital tools to optimize P&L.
- Monitor and assess market trends, regulatory developments, and geopolitical factors affecting bunker prices and supply chains.
- Work collaboratively with internal teams, including operations, finance, and compliance, to ensure seamless execution of deals.
- Expand Shipergy's global client base by actively prospecting and onboarding new customers.
- Ensure adherence to company credit and risk management policies.
