BUNKER JOBS: Shipergy Seeks Marine Energy Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday March 5, 2025

Bunker procurement and trading firm Shipergy is seeking to hire a marine energy trader at a variety of worldwide locations.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in bunker trading, procurement or a related role, it said in a job advertisement on Tuesday.

The role could be based in Shipergy offices in Singapore, Dubai, Athens or London, or alternatively be on a fully-remote basis from any location worldwide.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Develop and maintain strong relationships with shipowners, charterers, operators, and fuel suppliers worldwide.
  • Identify and execute trading opportunities in the global marine fuels market.
  • Manage the end-to-end fuel procurement and sales process, ensuring competitive pricing and operational excellence.
  • Leverage Shipergy's proprietary technology and digital tools to optimize P&L.
  • Monitor and assess market trends, regulatory developments, and geopolitical factors affecting bunker prices and supply chains.
  • Work collaboratively with internal teams, including operations, finance, and compliance, to ensure seamless execution of deals.
  • Expand Shipergy's global client base by actively prospecting and onboarding new customers.
  • Ensure adherence to company credit and risk management policies.

