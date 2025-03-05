BUNKER JOBS: Shipergy Seeks Marine Energy Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role could be based in Shipergy offices in Singapore, Dubai, Athens or London, or alternatively be on a fully-remote basis from any location worldwide. Image Credit: Shipergy

Bunker procurement and trading firm Shipergy is seeking to hire a marine energy trader at a variety of worldwide locations.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in bunker trading, procurement or a related role, it said in a job advertisement on Tuesday.

The role could be based in Shipergy offices in Singapore, Dubai, Athens or London, or alternatively be on a fully-remote basis from any location worldwide.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and maintain strong relationships with shipowners, charterers, operators, and fuel suppliers worldwide.

Identify and execute trading opportunities in the global marine fuels market.

Manage the end-to-end fuel procurement and sales process, ensuring competitive pricing and operational excellence.

Leverage Shipergy's proprietary technology and digital tools to optimize P&L.

Monitor and assess market trends, regulatory developments, and geopolitical factors affecting bunker prices and supply chains.

Work collaboratively with internal teams, including operations, finance, and compliance, to ensure seamless execution of deals.

Expand Shipergy's global client base by actively prospecting and onboarding new customers.

Ensure adherence to company credit and risk management policies.

For more information, click here.