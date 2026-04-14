AuctionConnect and Asyad Shipping Sign Bunker Procurement Strategic Partnership Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kenneth Juhls is CEO of AuctionConnect. Image Credit: AuctionConnect

Digital bunker procurement platform AuctionConnect has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Asyad Shipping.

Asyad Shipping will adopt the platform for its bunker-procurement needs for three years under the deal, AuctionConnect said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

AuctionConnect runs online auctions to bunker deliveries, bringing in suppliers to bid against each other in real time and eliminating traditional back-and-forth negotiations. The platform is the longest-established name in the digital bunker purchasing space, serving customers since 2000.

"We are proud to partner with Asyad Shipping," Kenneth Juhls, CEO of AuctionConnect, said in the statement.

"This agreement shows how our platform can support customers in increasingly volatile maritime fuel markets.

"It also reflects a shift towards more structured and data-driven procurement, where decisions are guided by faster price discovery rather than fragmented negotiation processes."