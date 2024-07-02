Maritime Partners Acquires E1 Marine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maritime Partners will use the acquisition to help develop sustainable fuel sources for the maritime industry. File Image / Pixabay

US maritime financing company Maritime Partners has acquired marine hydrogen technology firm E1 Marine.

Maritime Partners will use the acquisition to help develop sustainable fuel sources for the maritime industry, E1 Marine said in a statement on its website on Monday.

E1 Marine is primarily know for its methanol-to-hydrogen generation products.

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Maritime Partners' commitment to environmental responsibility and innovation," Bick Brooks, co-founder and CEO of Maritime Partners, said in the statement.

"The integration of e1 Marine's cutting-edge methanol-to-hydrogen technology with Maritime Partners' extensive industry expertise promises to revolutionize marine power applications and pave the way for a greener future."