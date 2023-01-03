New TT-Line Ferry Takes on LNG Bunkers for First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Avenir used its delivery vessel the Avenir Advantage for the operation. Image Credit: Avenir LNG

Gas supplier Avenir LNG has provided a new TT-Line ferry with its first ship-to-ship delivery of LNG as a bunker fuel.

The new ro-pax ferry Peter Pan took on LNG bunkers at Pengerang Anchorage in Malaysia on December 19, Avenir LNG said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Avenir used its delivery vessel the Avenir Advantage for the operation. Avenir operates the vessel in a partnership with Malaysian energy firm Petronas.

"We are pleased to continue to support TT-Line with their LNG and bio-LNG requirements and broaden our relationship outside of Europe," Peter Mackey, CEO of Avenir LNG, said in the post.

"Our fleet of LNG bunker vessels and global network allows us to support customers at various bunker hubs around the world.

"We are looking forward to continuing to support TT-Line once the vessel has arrived in its trading area, the Baltic Sea."

The new ship is now on its way to Travemünde in Germany.