Finnish Border Guard Tries Out Bio-LNG Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Finnish gas producer Gasum is supplying bio-LNG for use on the 96-metre vessel the Turva. Image Credit: Finnish Border Guard

The Finnish Border Guard is conducting a trial of bio-LNG bunkers in one of its vessels.

Engineering company Wärtsilä is collaborating with the Finnish Border Guard on the fuel trial, the firm said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Finnish gas producer Gasum is supplying bio-LNG for use on the 96-metre vessel the Turva.

"The strategy for the Border Guard's fleet of patrol vessels is to switch to environmentally sustainable fuels wherever possible," Commander Marko Aheristo of the Finnish Border Guard said in the statement.

"Testing the Bio LNG in the 'Turva' is an important step forward in fulfilling this strategy."

Shifting to bio- and synthetic LNG will be an option for shipowners that have already invested in LNG bunkering to continue using these ships as stricter carbon emission limits come into force in the coming decades.