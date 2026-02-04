Spotbarge Launches Bunker Analytics AI Agent

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sebastiaan Kosman is the founder of Spotbarge. Image Credit: Sebastiaan Kosman / LinkedIn

Analytics firm Spotbarge has launched an AI agent that users can interact with to pull out insights on the bunker supply chain from the company's data.

The company launched its Bunker Insights platform early last year, combining AIS data and its own datasets and algorithms to deliver analysis on the bunker market.

The firm has now launched an AI agent service, through which users will be able to ask specific questions about the market and receive instant answers based on Spotbarge's data, Sebastiaan Kosman, the company's founder, told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

Questions could include where a specific vessel received bunkers in the last 60 days, or which suppliers can deliver MGO at ports along a specific route.

Image Credit: Spotbarge

The agent will also be able to generate charts and other analytics output based on the data.

The company is now working on ways of predicting future demand levels, Kosman said.

"Currently we are working on a bunker forecasting model, which will set off the current real-time bunkers vs what Spotbarge predicts," he said.

"Next up is training the AI Agent to understand plannings of shipping lines, where it can come up with bunker suggestions based on our datasets.

"For example, when a container line is sailing from Vietnam, to Barcelona, to Hamburg, it will understand fuel compliance such as ECA, sailing speed, engine type consumption, distances, bunker suppliers including fuel offerings per port."