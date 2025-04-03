Spotbarge Launches Service Calculating Bunker Demand From Barge AIS Data

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Spotbarge's new platform combines bunker barge AIS data with its own datasets and algorithms to determine bunker demand

Analytics firm Spotbarge has launched a new service calculating bunker demand by tracking delivery vessels.

The new Bunker Insights platform has been developed in response to demand from fuel oil market participants, a company representative told Ship & Bunker.

By tracking the movements of bunker barges, estimations can be made of how much fuel is being sold at specific ports and by specific companies.

"[We use] AIS data, combined with our own datasets and algorithms," the company representative said.

"We also track the movements of bunker vessels at the loading installations."

The firm is also able to determine what type of fuel is being loaded.

For now, the platform covers the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub, the Mediterranean, Singapore, Panama and Fujairah, and the firm expects to expand its geographical reach later in Q2.

Spotbarge was founded by Sebastiaan Kosman, who had previously worked for Shell from June 2014 to June 2023.