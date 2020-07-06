International Coalition of Companies Formed to Decarbonise Transport and Logistics

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The coalition will present its initial findings in January 2021. File Image / Pixabay

A coalition of 11 international companies has been formed to accelerate the decarbonisation of transport and logistics.

The founding companies are AWS, Carrefour Group, CMA CGM Group, Cluster Maritime Français, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Engie, Faurecia, Michelin, Schneider Electric, Total and Wärtsilä, the group said Friday.

The companies are seeking to work together to widen the range of clean energy sources available, increase energy efficiency and eliminate a significant amount of emissions linked to transport and logistics, with the aim of 'tangible results' by 2030.

Some of the group's first projects will include developing the use of hydrogen, biofuels and biogas and synthetic gas in transport.

The coalition will present its initial findings in January 2021.