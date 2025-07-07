CMA CGM Deploys New LNG-Fuelled Boxship on Asia-US East Coast Route

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is the fourth in a series of eight 8,000 TEU ships ordered by CMA CGM. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French container shipping firm CMA CGM has taken delivery of a new 8,000 TEU LNG-fuelled container ship, which is set to operate on the Asia-US East Coast route.

Named CMA CGM Palmyr, the vessel was christened in South Korea and is the fourth in a series of eight 8,000 TEU capacity ships ordered by the firm, CMA CGM said in a recent LinkedIn post.

The global LNG-fuelled fleet is made up of 752 ships, with another 552 expected to join the fleet by 2028, according to classification society DNV. The container segment accounts for the majority of both the existing and upcoming LNG-powered vessels, suggesting it will remain a key driver of LNG bunker demand.

"The CMA CGM PALMYRE joins her sisterships CMA CGM BYBLOS, CMA CGM PETRA, and CMA CGM BAALBECK," CMA CGM said.

The firm has not shared LNG bunkering plans for the new ship.