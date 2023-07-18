Testing Firm VPS Hires Head of Sustainable Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nicholas Clague has joined the company as head of sustainable fuels as of this month. Image Credit: VPS

Testing firm VPS has hired a head of sustainable fuels.

Nicholas Clague has joined the company as head of sustainable fuels as of this month, VPS said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Clague was previously a technical director at Vickers Oils from November 2020 to this month, working on marine lubricants.

He had earlier served in various roles for SK Innovation, the Lubrizol Corporation and Afton Chemical, and holds a PhD in chemistry from the UK's Hull University.

"We are extremely pleased to have Nick join VPS," Malcolm Cooper, CEO of VPS, said in the statement.

"Nick brings a great depth of science and technology expertise gained from his long career in fuel and oil supply industries.

"He will lead the further development of VPS testing and advisory services for alternative low-carbon marine fuels as part of our shipping decarbonisation service."