Baltic Exchange Adds CO2 Emissions Data to Spot Freight Assessments

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company hopes the data will be used as a reference point for the freight markets to factor in emissions alongside charter rates. File Image / Pixabay

The Baltic Exchange is adding carbon dioxide emissions and energy efficiency data to its spot freight rate assessments.

For each route it assesses the company is adding total CO2 emissions indications based on both full and eco speeds, as well as Energy Efficiency Operating Indicator (EEOI) values, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The company hopes the data will be used as a reference point for the freight markets to factor in emissions alongside charter rates.

"Currently, whilst vessel owners and operators may have access to such information on their own fleets, a lack of available reference data makes market level comparisons more challenging," the company said in the statement.

"At this stage, these figures have been calculated based on typical vessel and voyage characteristics.

"Members are encouraged to provide feedback and to provide their own findings and operating performance which the Baltic can then use to validate, maintain and update the index EEOI values."