Newlight Completes Factory Tests for Hydrogen Retrofit Solution

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The solution will allow the diesel engine to run on a blend of hydrogen and conventional marine fuel. Image Credit: Newlight

Hydrogen solutions firm Newlight has completed factory acceptance testing (FAT) for its hydrogen retrofit package for two and four-stroke marine engines.

The system will allow existing diesel engines to run on a blend of hydrogen and conventional marine fuel, Newlight said in an emailed statement on Monday.

This will allow the ship to run on hydrogen and reduce emissions without requiring to replacement of the entire engine.

The retrofit package is built to the IGF Code and validated to RINA class rules.

“Over a focused four-day FAT program, Newlight exercised the full operating sequence of the hydrogen injection system end-to-end, demonstrating predictable transitions of system states, layered safety in line with applicable regulations, and calm, proportional responses to any alerts," Newlight said.

Working with lomarlabs, Lomar and AURELIA, Newlight’s system is ready for retrofit on a commercial vessel.

Harbour acceptance testing (HAT) under RINA supervision will follow during commissioning.