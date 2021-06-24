Technology Firm Wärtsilä to Work on Green Hydrogen Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two firms signed a memorandum of understanding in Sydney. File Image / Pixabay

Technology company Wärtsilä is set to work with Global Energy Ventures on a ship that will transport green hydrogen around the world.

Wärtsilä will supply the propulsion systems for the ship, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"This project is an important steppingstone along the journey towards a decarbonised maritime industry, something that Wärtsilä is fully committed to supporting," Petteri Saares, sales director at Wärtsilä Marine Power, said in the statement.

"We are actively developing propulsion alternatives that can utilise future carbon-neutral fuels, raise efficiency levels, and which significantly improve environmental performance.

"This agreement with GEV is fully in line with our own ambitions."

GEV is seeking to build a ship with the capacity to carry 430 mt of green hydrogen.