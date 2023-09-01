New Northern Lights Ship to Use LNG Propulsion, Wind Power and Air Lubrication

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has ordered the new 7,500 m3 CO2 carrier from Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore Co in China. Image Credit: Northern Lights

Shipping firm Northern Lights has ordered a new vessel using a combination of LNG bunkers, wind-assisted propulsion and an air lubrication system.

The firm has ordered the new 7,500 m3 CO2 carrier from Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore Co in China, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The vessel is the third in a series of similar ships, and will be used to take captured and liquefied CO2 from industrial emitters to the Northern Lights receiving facilities in Øygarden, Norway.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are increasing our shipping capacity," Børre Jacobsen, managing director of Northern Lights, said in the statement.

"Our shipping solution is scalable and provides the necessary flexibility to service industrial emitters across Europe.

"The award of a ship building contract for a third ship is a response to an increasing demand for cross-border CO2 transport and storage."