Cruise Firm Royal Caribbean Group Investigates Methanol Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Royal Caribbean has a fleet of 64 ships that travel to around 1,000 destinations around the world. File Image / Pixabay

Cruise firm Royal Caribbean Group is showing interest in methanol as an alternative fuel for its future fleet, joining industry body the Methanol Institute.

The firm has joined the Methanol Institute with a view to exploring new sustainable energy solutions, the organisation said in a press release on Wednesday.

"We are pleased to join the Methanol Institute, and as we seek sustainable energy solutions we recognize the importance of collaboration to help us transition to the energy platform of the future," Jason Liberty, CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, said in the statement.

Royal Caribbean has a fleet of 64 ships that travel to around 1,000 destinations around the world.

Methanol is rapidly gaining in popularity as an alternative marine fuel, with orders of methanol-fuelled tonnage now coming in regularly from a variety of shipping segments. The main challenge for this market will be the scaling-up of green methanol supply in time to meet the needs of the new ships as they are delivered.