GCMD Develops 'FAME Fingerprinting' With VPS

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two organisations have developed a technique to identify FAME's unique chemical fingerprint. Image Credit: GCMD

The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) is developing a 'FAME fingerprinting' technique with testing firm VPS to track biofuels in the marine fuel supply chain.

The two organisations have developed a technique to identify FAME's unique chemical fingerprint, the GCMD said in a report on Monday.

"The fatty acid profile of the feedstock is preserved during transesterification conversion to FAME, providing a unique chemical signature that is specific to its feedstock," the GCMD said in the report.

"The unique fatty acid profile in FAME-based biofuels, referred to as a "FAME fingerprint", acts as its intrinsic identifier. Comparing a "FAME fingerprint" with existing databases of fatty acids profiles allows stakeholders in marine fuels supply chains to verify the FAME's origins."

VPS has built on the EN 14103 method to acquire FAME fingerprints for neat FAME-based biofuels and their blends in residual marine fuels, according to the report. The fingerprint can be traced in about one hour.