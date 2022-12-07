Shift Clean Energy to Fit Battery System to Fast Offshore Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The battery will be a containerised fixed installation with a 'plug and play' connection with the vessel's electrical system. Image Credit: Shift Clean Energy

Canadian energy storage firm Shift Clean Energy is set to equip a crew transfer vessel owned by Fast Offshore Supply with a battery system.

Shift is working with Japan's Terasaki Electric Co on the project, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The battery will be a containerised fixed installation with a 'plug and play' connection with the vessel's electrical system.

"We are thrilled to work with Terasaki and Fast Offshore Supply to electrify these advanced crew transfer vessels," Brent Perry, CEO of Shift, said in the statement.

"It is a privilege to join forces with forward-thinking organizations and we know that this is only the beginning of an impactful and exciting project and wider mission to decarbonize the marine industry as a whole."

Battery systems can help cut a vessel's emissions by allowing it to take on power from renewably sources on the land-based grid when at berth. These systems are largely only suitable for smaller vessels.