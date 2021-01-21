Maersk Institute Seeks Economist to Solve Commercial Challenge of Shipping Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will focus on economic research for the centre's transition strategy. File Image / Pixabay

The marine decarbonisation centre set up by the parent company of logistics giant Maersk is looking to hire an economist to solve the thorny issue of how to make the shift to zero-carbon bunkers commercially viable.

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping has posted a job advertisement for a chief economist in Copenhagen. The organisation is a non-profit independent research centre, working across the whole of shipping with industry, academia and the authorities, it said upon its launch last year.

"The mission of the Center is to be a driving force in shipping's decarbonization journey," the organisation said in its job posting.

"To do this the Center must accelerate the transition by defining and maturing viable strategic pathways to the required systemic change.

"To do so is the core success criteria for the chief economist."

The new hire will focus on economic research for the centre's transition strategy.

"When developed and communicated successfully, [the strategy] will create confidence among investors, de-risk investments and accelerate investment into decarbonization," the organisation said.