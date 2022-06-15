Ecospray Launches Three New Carbon Capture Technologies for Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

President Maurizio Archetti said the firm plans to start testing them on board ships by the end of this year. Image Credit: Ecospray

Maritime technology firm Ecospray has launched three new carbon capture systems for the shipping industry.

The firm plans to offer the shipping industry systems that reduce CO2 emissions through the use of amines, calcium hydroxide or molten carbonate fuel cells, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The firm plans to start testing them on board ships by the end of this year.

"Each of our three technologies, which are at different stages of development, can be implemented in different contexts," Maurizio Archetti, president of Ecospray, said in the statement.

"Factors such as the size and type of ship, the route it sails and the space available on board have a major effect on the scope of application."