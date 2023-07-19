Gasum LNG Bunker Delivery Vessel Completes 600th Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel bunkered the tanker Tern Sea with LNG near Helsingborg on July 13. Image Credit: Gasum

Gas company Gasum's LNG bunker vessel the Coralius has completed its 600th delivery.

The vessel bunkered the tanker Tern Sea with LNG near Helsingborg on July 13, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

"Since its first bunkering operation in 2017, Coralius has safely and successfully bunkered 137,180 mt of LNG to a vast array of vessels – e.g. oil tankers, car carriers, cruise ships, expedition vessels and ferries," the company said in the post.

"Compared to other marine fuels, LNG drastically cuts both sulphur oxide (SOx) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions and lowers carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions."

LNG remains the dominant alternative bunker fuel, with new ship orders capable of running on gas registered every month. Over the longer term the challenge for this market will be gradually to replace fossil LNG with bio- and synthetic LNG to deliver greater savings in GHG emissions.