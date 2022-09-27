All-Electric Artemis Technologies Ferry to Enter Service in 2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The first vessel is set to be operated by Condor Ferries in 2024. Image Credit: Artemis Technologies

The first of a new series of all-electric ferries designed by Artemis Technologies is due to enter service in 2024.

The new EF-24 ferry design has a top speed of 38 knots and a foiling range of 115 nautical miles at 25 knots, Artemis Technologies said in a statement on its website this week. The ship can hold up to 150 passengers.

The first vessel is set to be operated by Condor Ferries in 2024.

"With hydrofoils that lift the boats out of the water, we are dramatically reducing drag," Iain Percy, the company's founder, said in the statement.

"This is coupled with a submerged electric drivetrain that is exceptionally efficient, as proven through rigorous testing with our 12m eFoiler® workboat, validating our digital simulations and performance prediction."