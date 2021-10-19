Celsius Tankers Orders Four Gas-Powered LNG Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG-fuelled newbuild orders have been on the rise this year. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping firm Celsius Tankers has ordered four new dual-fuelled LNG carriers capable of running on natural gas.

The company has ordered the ships from Samsung Heavy Industries for delivery in 2023 and 2024, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday. The ships will be chartered to Gunvor maritime unit Clearlake Shipping.

"These vessels are in line with Gunvor Group's commitment to cut scope 1 and 2 emissions by 40% by 2025," Kalpesh Patek, co-head of Gunvor LNG Trading, said in the statement.

"We have further committed to convert 100% of our fleet to eco-vessels by 2027.

"These efficient vessels are critical for Gunvor as we strive to deliver physical energy to our customers with the lowest possible carbon footprint."

Celsius recently took delivery of the last of a previous order of four LNG carriers, also built by Samsung Heavy Industries.