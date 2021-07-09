GTT Wins Approval for New LNG Bunker Barge Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ballast-water-free design also increases the ship's fuel efficiency. Image Credit: GTT

France's GTT has won approval for a new LNG bunker barge design that operates without ballast water.

GTT and its partner, Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group, won approval in principle from classification societies CCS and DNV for the design, the company said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

"A ballast-free vessel also offers advantages in terms of investment and operational cost, simplification of vessel operation, reduction of corrosion and prolongation of lifetime," the company said in the statement.

"An extensive test campaign in the hull test tank has demonstrated the good sailing and seakeeping capabilities of the design."

As well as removing the environmental risk from ballast water contamination, the ballast-water-free design also increases the ship's fuel efficiency, the company said.