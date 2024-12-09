BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Three-Year Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday December 9, 2024

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in more than three years.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $5.50/mt to $573/mt on Friday, reaching the lowest level since September 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $2.50/mt to $488.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $4/mt to $751/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $0.97/bl to $71.12/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $8/mt to $547.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $504.50/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $8/mt to $537/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $5.50/mt to $544/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.27/bl from the previous session's close at $71.39/bl as of 7:11 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.03/mt rise in bunker prices.

