BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Three-Year Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are heading lower. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in more than three years.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $5.50/mt to $573/mt on Friday, reaching the lowest level since September 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $2.50/mt to $488.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $4/mt to $751/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $0.97/bl to $71.12/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $8/mt to $547.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $504.50/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $8/mt to $537/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $5.50/mt to $544/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.27/bl from the previous session's close at $71.39/bl as of 7:11 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.03/mt rise in bunker prices.