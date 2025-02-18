VPS Hires Chief Financial Officer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Netherlands-based Frans van Helden has joined VPS as CFO as of this month. Image Credit: VPS

Maritime decarbonisation, testing and advisory services firm VPS has hired a new chief financial officer.

Netherlands-based Frans van Helden has joined VPS as CFO as of this month, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Van Helden was previously CFO of private equity company Cube Cold from January 2022 to this month.

He had earlier worked for TIP Group from 2014 to 2022, for Atos Consulting from 2009 to 2014, for RBS from 2007 to 2008 and for ABN AMRO from 2002 to 2006.

"We are delighted to have Frans on board as our new CFO to lead our finance team and operate as an integral part of the Group Leadership Team," Dr Malcolm Cooper, CEO of VPS, said in the statement.

"He brings with him a wealth of finance management and business experience which will be extremely helpful in driving growth and the broader development our company."