Iranian Cargo Ship Sinks in Caspian Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 3,300 DWT general cargo vessel Rona issued a distress call to Turkmenistan's authorities on January 14. File Image / Pixabay

An Iranian cargo ship has reportedly sunk in the Caspian Sea.

The 3,300 DWT general cargo vessel Rona issued a distress call to Turkmenistan's authorities on January 14, Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The ship had been on its way to the Iranian port of Amirabad.

"The state bodies of Turkmenistan, whose activities are related to the liquidation and prevention of emergency situations, in accordance with international standards regulating the rules of navigation, took all necessary measures to save people," the ministry said.

"As a result of timely measures, all 14 people on the ship were rescued."

The ship has subsequently sunk, according to local media reports.