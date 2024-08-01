Finnlines Mulls EUR 500 million Investment in Decarbonising Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new investment would follow its EUR 500 million Green Newbuilding Programme. Image Credit: Finnlines

Shipping company Finnlines is considering investing an additional EUR 400-500 million investment in decarbonising its fleet.

The new investment would follow its EUR 500 million Green Newbuilding Programme, which was completed in February after the delivery of five new vessels with energy-saving technologies, the company said in a statement on its website this week.

"Finnlines is currently evaluating another EUR 400–500 million Green Investment Programme on the Finland–Germany route (Helsinki–Travemünde route)," the company said in the statement.

"By continuing to invest more in green technology and in green fuel powered vessels, will also lower our clients' CO2 footprint even further and the investments enable us to remain the number one Green carrier in the Baltic Sea."