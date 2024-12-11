VPS Works With GCMD on Sustainable Biofuel Tracing

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two organisations have published a paper on rapid forensic analysis of FAME-based biofuels. File Image / Pixabay

Testing company VPS is working with the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation on ways of tracing sustainable biofuels through the supply chain.

The two organisations have published a paper on rapid forensic analysis of FAME-based biofuels, VPS said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

VPS is developing ways of using gas chromatography to identify and trace bio-components through the supply chain.

"This newly developed, unique proprietary test method from VPS, can be applied to all FAME-based biofuels, both 100% (B100) and blends, eg B30," the company said in the statement.

"This identification helps to determine whether or not, the FAME is produced from a sustainable source.

"It should be noted that not all FAME-based Biofuels have the same properties and since suppliers do not indicate the source oil, testing is so important to understand these properties.

"This is becoming increasingly important as the availability of FAME is driving suppliers to source FAME-based biofuels from an increasingly wide variety of exotic source oils."

To read the VPS/GCMD paper in full, click here.