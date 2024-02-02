Yara Marine Technologies Acquired by Okapi Supply Trading Advisory

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Geneva-based Okapi will use the acquisition to expand its maritime solutions portfolio. File Image / Pixabay

Maritime technology firm Yara Marine Technologies has been acquired by African energy services firm Okapi Supply Trading Advisory.

Geneva-based Okapi will use the acquisition to expand its maritime solutions portfolio, Yara Marine Technologies said in a statement on its website.

Yara Marine Technologies is involved in a range of products and services for the shipping industry including scrubbers, wind-assisted propulsion systems and fuel efficiency solutions.

"This acquisition is the next step, and we eagerly anticipate the opportunities that lie ahead with Mohamed and the team at Okapi," Thomas Koniordos, CEO of Yara Marine Technologies, said in the statement.

"Together, we will continue accelerating our industry's transition to net zero through greater development and deployment of our cutting-edge decarbonisation technologies, reducing the environmental impact of maritime operations without compromising on operational excellence for our global fleet."