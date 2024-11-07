Hapag-Lloyd Takes on Bio-ULSFO Blend from ExxonMobil at Antwerp

ExxonMobil recently supplied the Hapag-Lloyd boxship Colorado Express with 1,320 mt of the B25 blend at Antwerp. File Image / Pixabay

Container line Hapag-Lloyd has bunkered a bio-ULSFO blend for the first time.

ExxonMobil recently supplied the Hapag-Lloyd boxship Colorado Express with 1,320 mt of the B25 blend at Antwerp, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The blend consisted of 25% biofuel mixed with Exxon's HDME 50 ULSFO product.

ULSFO is a 0.1% sulfur fuel oil grade designed for use in emission control areas with a lower sulfur emission limit.

"We successfully bunkered bio-ULSFO blend at our Colorado Express and so far our operational experience with this product is positive," Nikolai Doemer, senior biofuels manager at Hapag-Lloyd, said in the statement.

"We look forward to increasing bio-ULSFO consumption in the future."

Exxon's biofuel bunker range now includes a B25-ULSFO blend, a B30-VLSFO, a B7-MGO and a B10-HSFO.